The Blinn College women’s soccer team fell 3-0 to top-ranked Tyler Junior College on the road Wednesday.
Tyler (13-0), the unanimous No. 1 in NJCAA Division I, scored goals in the fifth, 47th, and 75th minutes to win the Region XIV matchup. The Apaches, who are also the defending national champions, beat Blinn 2-0 early this season for their region opener on Sept. 1.
