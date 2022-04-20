The Blinn College esports team took the next step toward its first NJCAA championship on Monday, earning a 2-0 victory over Catawba Valley College in the first round of the NJCAA Esports Valorant playoffs.
The Buccaneers are now in the quarterfinals, where they will face the winner of a first-round tilt between Wake Technical Community College Gold and Wake Technical Community College Blue. The quarterfinal match will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday.
