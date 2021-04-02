Lana Broadbent, of Missouri City, Texas, cheers on runners during the 41st annual Blue Bell Fun Run at Brenham High School in 2019.After being a virtual-only run in 2020, the annual event will be both in-person and virtual this year as COVID-19 restrictions begin to loosen statewide.
In a year filled with uncertainty, Tracy Campbell said she and her team of co-directors waited to decide if the 43rd annual Blue Bell Fun Run was going to be in-person or if they would have to make it virtually, like last year.
It was ultimately decided to hold the annual race as an in-person and a virtual event, which will be on Saturday, April 10 at Brenham High School. The virtual option will start on the day of the race and participants will have until Sunday, April 19 to record their race on the RunSignup app.
