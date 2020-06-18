James Dillard has been named the new head coach of the Brazos Valley Bombers. Dillard served the last two seasons as an assistant coach for the Bombers. The team is a member of the Texas Collegiate League, a wooden bat collegiate summer baseball league.
BRYAN — The Brazos Valley Bombers this week announced the promotion of James Dillard to head coach. Dillard has served as an assistant coach for the last two seasons including as the club's associate head coach in 2019.
“I’m excited for this great opportunity,” Dillard said. “I would like to thank Mr. Geva and Mr. Clark for the opportunity to continue working in the organization and also want to say thanks to coach Brian Nelson for allowing me the opportunity to join this organization two and a half years ago. The Bombers are a winning organization on the diamond but more importantly in the Brazos Valley community.”
