Brenham High School baseball players Ben Bosse, Jake Kolkhorst and Parker Mason were awarded Texas Sports Writers Association Class 5A all-state honorable mention nods for the 2021 season.
All three student-athletes signed to continue their baseball and academic careers in the fall. Bosse signed to play at the University of Auburn, Kolkhorst will continue at Texas Christian University and Mason will play at Angelina College.
