Bryan/College Station — The Brazos Valley Bombers announced last week the addition of four junior college players to their 2020 roster, each of which have connections to Blinn College baseball.
Caden Homniok, a first-time Bomber, is a Houston native. He appeared in 21 games for Blinn during the shortened 2020 baseball season and hit .274 with eight RBIs for the Buccaneers. He also had an impressive six stolen bases. Before joining the Bucs, he was named a Class 4A all-state shortstop for Sweeny in both 2018 and 2019.
