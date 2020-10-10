Brenham’s Emma Silvey (5) and Brooke Bentke (22) reach up to block a spike from Waller’s Maddison Beltran during a District 19-5A volleyball match Sept. 29 in Waller. The Cubettes earned a sweep to improve to 8-0 and 1-0 in district play.
The Brenham High School volleyball team found itself in a nightmare scenario – twice – Friday night, and never managed to wake up in time to avoid a disappointing District 19-5A loss to rival Magnolia West.
The Cubettes, who entered Friday night’s home game sporting a perfect 10-0 record and a No. 2 ranking in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 5A Top 25 poll, blew two 18-11 leads in sets two and three, ultimately falling 25-17, 33-31, 25-19 to the Lady Mustangs here.
