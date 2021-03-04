Brenham High School alum Marqez Bimage has entered the NCAA transfer portal.
A linebacker-defensive end hybrid, Bimage, who graduate from BHS in 2017, was set to play his senior for the University of Texas last season but opted out of the Longhorns’ campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.