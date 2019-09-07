Brenham High School alumnus Mattie Musser, a 2018 graduate, served as one of the few bright spots for Stephen F. Austin during a 3-1 loss to Texas on Friday night at Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches.
Musser scored on an assist from Sophia Fondren in the 15th minute of play, giving the Lumberjacks an early 1-0 lead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.