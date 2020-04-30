Brenham High School’s Logan Schwartz and Clayton Schwartz have been named the Texas High School Bass Associations’ Houston Division LMC Marine Center Angler of the Year.
A statement from the THSBA Facebook page said:
“Logan and Clayton had a first-place finish on Sam Rayburn with 16.55 pounds with a 5.81 average. They also had two second-place finishes. One on Lake Livingston with 15.80 pounds. The other on Lake Houston was 11.01 pounds. The anglers like to spend lots of time on the water learning what baits worked the best. Trusting their gut and learning from their boat captain helped. Logan likes to fish slow. While Clayton is a moving bait fan. Combing these two completely different techniques can be tricky. In the end the slower technique produced the best for them. They would start each morning with a prayer and making sure the lucky hats were in the boat.”
The award earned the two fishermen a $1,000 scholarship, which they will split.
Logan Schwartz was also named an honorable mention on the 2020 Bassmaster High School All-State Fishing Team. Only six anglers from the state of Texas were chosen for this honor based on their accomplishments during the 2019 calendar year.
Per the Bassmaster website: “The All-State selection and honorable mention are a high honor, not only in recognition of the recipients’ fishing skills, but just as importantly, their scholastic, conservation and community service achievements. To be considered for the All-State Fishing Team, a student must have been nominated by a parent, coach, teacher or other school official. Students enrolled in grades 10-12 with a current-year grade point average of 2.5 or higher were eligible.”
B.A.S.S. received more than 300 nominations from across the nation. From those nominees, judges selected 49 student anglers from 33 states to make the All-State Fishing Team. In addition, 54 students received honorable mentions recognizing them for their tournament success as well as community service and academic achievement.
