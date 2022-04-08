The Brenham High School baseball team attempted to come back from a deficit against Katy Jordan, but ultimately suffered a 7-6 loss on Friday night in Katy.
The Cubs (15-9-1, 7-4 District 19-5A) led 2-0 to start, scoring a run in the first inning and another in the second. Lane Sparks tallied the first run, tagging up after Ethan Jezierski hit a fly out. Rylan Wooten hit an RBI triple in the second, allowing Cayden Shields to take home.
