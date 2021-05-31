Brenham pitcher Jake Kolkhorst threw seven shutout innings in Brenham’s game one victory over Porter High School on May 8 at Blinn College’s Leroy Dreyer Field. He struck out nine while giving up five hits and two walks.
Brenham pitcher Jake Kolkhorst threw seven shutout innings in Brenham’s game one victory over Porter High School on May 8 at Blinn College’s Leroy Dreyer Field. He struck out nine while giving up five hits and two walks.
The end of the 2021 Brenham High School baseball season has been punctuated with several all-district team selections for the players.
Seven Cubs received District 19-5A honors: Jake Kolkhorst was named Co-Most Valuable Player; Lane Sparks was named Co-Newcomer of the Year; Ben Bosse was named first-team pitcher; Parker Mason was named first-team first baseman; Mason Lampe was named first-team catcher; Henry Cone was named first-team utility player and Hayden Hupe was named second-team outfielder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.