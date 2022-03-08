The Brenham High School baseball and softball games originally scheduled to be played tonight have been postponed due to weather.
The Cubs will play Katy Paetow at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Fireman’s Park and the Cubettes will play against College Station, also Wednesday, in College Station.
