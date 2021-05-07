The Brenham Booster Club along with the Brenham Athletic Department will host the 2021 All-Sports Award Ceremony at 7 p.m. Monday at Cub Stadium. All are invited to attend this free event to celebrate the athletic accomplishments of our community’s student athletes. For those not able to attend, a broadcast on KWHI will be available.
