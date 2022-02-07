The Brenham High School boys and girls soccer teams fell their District 19-5A tilts to Katy Paetow on Saturday.
The Cubs (3-5-2, 0-5-1) dropped the match 3-0 in Katy and the Cubettes (5-9, 2-4) also fell 3-0 at Cub Stadium.
