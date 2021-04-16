Brenham Cub Julian Saldierna earned First-Team All-District for the District 19-5A 2021 season along with 15 other Brenham soccer athletes who received All-District honors.
Saldierna finished the season with four goals and three assists. Felipe Hernandez and Charlie Boggan were named to the Second-Team All-District while Israel Bahena, Jose Mendez and Alex Guiterrez received Honorable Mention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.