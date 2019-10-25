Brenham’s Shayle Woods swims the 500 freestyle during a meet against La Grange here Oct. 17 at Blue Bell Aquatic Center. Woods won the 200 individual medley, the 100 backstroke and served as one leg in two victorious relays.
Joe Alberico/Banner-Press
Brenham’s Sarah Kirby follows through on her stroke during her win in the 100 butterfly in a meet against La Grange here Oct. 17 at Blue Bell Aquatic Center. Kirby won in 1:05.26.
Joe Alberico/Banner-Press
Brenham's Malcom Fouts swims his way to a victory in the 100 butterfly during a meet against La Grange here Oct. 17 at Blue Bell Aquatic Center. Fouts finished in 1:06.03.
(1) comment
Woods, not Kirby was on the 400 free relay
