The Brenham High School boys and girls swim teams fell to Magnolia West on Thursday night here at Blue Bell Aquatic Center.

The Cubettes came up just short in their attempt for their second win of the young season, falling to the Lady Mustangs 85-84. Meanwhile, Magnolia West fended off the Cubs for a 97-70 victory.

Shay Woods

Woods, not Kirby was on the 400 free relay

