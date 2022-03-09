The Brenham High School boys golf team hosted a tournament on Monday at the Brenham Country Club to finish in fifth (Brenham I) and 11th place (Brenham II) overall.
Grant Chisholm (Brenham I) led the Cubs with a score of 87 while being in a five-way tie for ninth place. Brenham’s Matthew Black (Brenham I) finished in a four-way tie for 15th place with a score of 90. Other Cubs who competed are Jared Mueller, Michael Jozwiak, Dalton Winkelmann, Ashton Behrens, Dylan Rodriguez, Jake Forland, Jackson Van Dyke, Will Peterson and Brayden Sommerlatte.
