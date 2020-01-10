Brenham's Felipe Hernandez (7) gathers a loose ball in front of a pair of St. Michael's defenders and the Crusaders' goal keeper before scoring a goal during the first round of the Brenham Invitation here Thursday night at Hohlt Park.
Brenham’s Andrew Lopez (center) is hugged by teammate Trayvion Gaines after scoring a goal against St. Michael’s during the first round of the Brenham Invitation here Thursday night at Hohlt Park.
Joe Alberico/Banner-Press
Joe Alberico/Banner-Press
Brenham’s Andrew Lopez (right) is tripped in his pursuit of the ball by a St. Michael’s defender during the first round of the Brenham Invitation here Thursday night at Hohlt Park.
Joe Alberico/Banner-Press
Brenham's Alan Garcia plays the ball in front of a St. Michael's defender during the first round of the Brenham Invitational here Thursday night at Hohlt Park.
