Brenham High School running back Trenton Gilbert (23) is lifted into the air in celebration of his touchdown run by offensive lineman Jathynn Bennett during a District 13-5A football game against Bastrop on Oct. 8 in Cedar Creek.
The UIL announced the biennial district realignments Thursday, causing several changes to Brenham High School and Burton High School’s upcoming seasons.
For the 2022-24 season, Brenham’s football team remains in Class 5A Region 3 Division II, but moves to District 10 with Bryan Rudder, Huntsville, Montgomery High, Montgomery Lake Creek, Richmond Randle and Rosenberg Lamar Consolidated.
