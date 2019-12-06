With a submitted enrollment of 1,501 students, Brenham High School athletic and interscholastic teams will retain their Class 5A designation when the 2020 UIL realignment takes place in February.
On Tuesday, the UIL released classification cutoff numbers for its biennial realignment, schedule for Monday, Feb. 3 in Houston. Class 5A will consist of 254 member schools with enrollments ranging between 1,210 and 2,219 students. Brenham’s current enrollment numbers were submitted to the UIL on “Snapshot Day” in October.
