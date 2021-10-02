The Brenham High School volleyball team played five sets to earn a District 19-5A victory against Magnolia West on Friday in Magnolia.
The Cubettes (25-11, 8-2) won the match, 25-15, 14-25, 16-25, 25-15, 15-10, while Charli Crowson and Brooke Bentke led the team with double-doubles. Bentke led the team with 18 kills and tallied 21 digs while Crowson had 13 kills, 20 assists and contributed with nine digs.
