The Brenham High School volleyball team earned its second sweep of A&M Consolidated on Tuesday, blanking its District 19-5A foe 25-12, 25-15, 25-11 in College Station.
The victory pushed the Cubettes to 13-2 overall and 6-2 in district action. Brenham sits third in the 19-5A standings behind league leader Magnolia West (7-1) and runner-up Magnolia High (6-2). The Cubettes continue their district schedule Friday when they host Katy Paetow at 6 p.m. on Friday.
