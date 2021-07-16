The Brenham Coastal Conservation Association Chapter will host the Howard Kiecke Memorial Fishing Tournament on Friday, August 6 and Saturday, August 7 in Port O’Connor.
The tournament will be a catch, photo and release using the Fishing Chaos app. The first day will be a team jackpot tournament with a $60 entry fee and the second day is a team tournament with a $150 entry fee and $10 per youth per day. All checks should be made payable to John Baker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.