The Brenham High School boys and girls cross country teams continued their vast improvement Thursday with faster times at the Pro-Fit Heritage Invitational in Belton.
Senior Cubette Madison Coskey clawed up the competition with a personal-best 18 minute-58-second run that gave her her first victory of the season. Coskey’s time was more than 30 seconds better than Thursday’s runner-up, and a huge jump from her second-place time of 19:45.4 at the Waller Varsity Meet on Sept. 18 in Hockley.
