The Brenham High School boys and girl cross country teams put on a strong showing at the Run the Dog Pound Invitational on Saturday at Magnolia High School.
The Cubettes finished third overall with just 62 points, led by Madison Coskey's sixth-place performance. Coskey finished the 5K race in 22 minutes, 34.09 seconds. Alauna Stackhouse took 12th overall with a time of 23:39.47, and Payton Farmer was close behind her teammate with a time of 23:41.31, good for 13th.
