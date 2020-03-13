Brenham’s Ethan Weatherby (right) slides safely into home plate in front of Cedar Ridge catcher Cole Fallowfield during a Brenham Alumni Tournament game here Thursday at Fireman’s Park. Weatherby scored the go-ahead run as Brenham rallied for a 6-4 victory.
Brenham third baseman Jackson Mueller (left) smiles as first baseman Braden McCain (23) hugs second baseman Garrison Weiss after the two infielders completed a game-ending double play against Cedar Ridge during the Brenham Alumni Tournament here Thursday at Fireman’s Park.
Brenham’s Ethan Weatherby (right) slides safely into home plate in front of Cedar Ridge catcher Cole Fallowfield during a Brenham Alumni Tournament game here Thursday at Fireman’s Park. Weatherby scored the go-ahead run as Brenham rallied for a 6-4 victory.
Joe Alberico/Banner-Press
Brenham’s Alldyn Schroeder takes a swing on a pitch during a Brenham Alumni Tournament game against Cedar Ridge here Thursday at Fireman’s Park.
Joe Alberico/Banner-Press
Brenham's Jake Olson follows through on an RBI single in the sixth inning of a Brenham Alumni Tournament game against Cedar Ridge here Thursday at Fireman's Park.
Joe Alberico/Banner-Press
Brenham's Ethan Weatherby makes contact with a pitch during a Brenham Alumni Tournament game against Cedar Ridge here Thursday at Fireman's Park.
Joe Alberico/Banner-Press
Brenham's Carson Draehn makes contact with a pitch during a Brenham Alumni Tournament game against Cedar Ridge here Thursday at Fireman's Park.
Joe Alberico/Banner-Press
Brenham first baseman Braden McCain tags out Cedar Ridge baserunner Bryson Dudley during a Brenham Alumni Tournament game here Thursday at Fireman's Park.
Joe Alberico/Banner-Press
Brenham’s Jackson Corn delivers a pitch during a Brenham Alumni Tournament game against Cedar Ridge here Thursday at Fireman’s Park.
Joe Alberico/Banner-Press
Brenham's Aden Pritchett catches a fly ball in right field during a Brenham Alumni Tournament game against Cedar Ridge here Thursday at Fireman's Park.
Joe Alberico/Banner-Press
Brenham shortstop Jake Olson fields a ground ball during a Brenham Alumni Tournament game against Cedar Ridge here Thursday at Fireman's Park.
Joe Alberico/Banner-Press
Brenham third baseman Jackson Mueller (left) smiles as first baseman Braden McCain (23) hugs second baseman Garrison Weiss after the two infielders completed a game-ending double play against Cedar Ridge during the Brenham Alumni Tournament here Thursday at Fireman’s Park.
The Brenham High School baseball team did its best to play under a cloud of unknowns and uncertainties Thursday night, as the Brenham Alumni Tournament ended almost as quickly as it began.
The recent coronavirus outbreak forced all but two teams — Brenham and Cedar Ridge (Round Rock) — to pull out of the tournament before the day ended. Montgomery High School opted to pull out before Thursday, while College Park, Morton Ranch and Cy Fair competed in the day’s early contests before returning to their respective campuses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.