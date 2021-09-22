The Brenham High School football team will be working with an extra week of preparation as it heads into its first District 13-5A matchup of the year.

The Cubs (1-2) host Glenn at 7 p.m. on Friday here at Cub Stadium in the finale of a three-game home stretch. Come Friday, Brenham will be two weeks removed from a 29-14 victory over Bryan — its first of the season — and looking to claim its third straight win over Glenn.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.