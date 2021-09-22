Brenham High School offensive lineman Caleb Devous (left) lifts junior fullback Ricky Brown into the air after Brown scored a touchdown during a non-district football game against Bryan here on Sept. 10 at Cub Stadium.
Brenham High School senior linebacker Justin Garza celebrates after forcing a fumble by Bryan quarterback Karson Dillard (17) during a non-district football game here Friday night at Cub Stadium. Garza forced two fumbles and intercepted a pass in the Cubs’ win.
Brenham High School offensive lineman Caleb Devous (left) lifts junior fullback Ricky Brown into the air after Brown scored a touchdown during a non-district football game against Bryan here on Sept. 10 at Cub Stadium.
Derek Hall/Banner-Press
Brenham High School senior linebacker Justin Garza celebrates after forcing a fumble by Bryan quarterback Karson Dillard (17) during a non-district football game here Friday night at Cub Stadium. Garza forced two fumbles and intercepted a pass in the Cubs’ win.
The Brenham High School football team will be working with an extra week of preparation as it heads into its first District 13-5A matchup of the year.
The Cubs (1-2) host Glenn at 7 p.m. on Friday here at Cub Stadium in the finale of a three-game home stretch. Come Friday, Brenham will be two weeks removed from a 29-14 victory over Bryan — its first of the season — and looking to claim its third straight win over Glenn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.