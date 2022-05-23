Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High around 85F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Tonight
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low near 65F. SSE winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.
Facing Division I pitching is nothing new to the Brenham baseball team.
This is why the Cubs are not intimidated by Friendswood, who boasts a trio of pitchers that have signed with Texas Tech, University of Houston and Alvin Junior College. The Cubs and Mustangs meet in a Class 5A best-of-three region semifinal series Wednesday, Thursday and Friday (if necessary) at Cypress Falls High School with all three games beginning at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.