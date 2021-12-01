The Brenham High School girls basketball team started its District 19-5A season with a 65-40 loss against Bryan Rudder on Tuesday in Bryan.
Rudder took the lead early after outscoring Brenham 16-3 in the first half. The Cubettes (6-4, 0-1 19-5A) trailed the rest of the way while junior Arianah Lewis led the team with 13 points. Junior Ka’Mya Stringfellow followed with 10 points and sophomore Halle Scheel tallied seven points.
