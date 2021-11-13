The Brenham High School girls basketball team earned a 57-50 non-district victory against Navasota on Friday night in Navasota.
The Cubettes (3-0) led the entire game after keeping the hosts down to four points in the first quarter. The Lady Rattlers attempted to catch up, outscoring Brenham in the third quarter 17-10 and then 12-9 in the fourth.
