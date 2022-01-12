The Brenham High School girls basketball team earned a close win, 46-45, against Bryan Rudder on Tuesday night at Brenham High School.
The Cubettes (14-13, 3-6 District 19-5A) came back from a first-quarter deficit to lead 19-17 at halftime. Brenham led at the end of the third period and earned the win after holding the final possession.
