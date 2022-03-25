The Brenham High School girls golf team won its final home invitational on Thursday at Brenham Country Club. The boys and girls golf teams will play at the district tournament on Tuesday and Wednesday in Montgomery.
The Brenham High School girls golf team won its final home invitational on Thursday at Brenham Country Club. The boys and girls golf teams will play at the district tournament on Tuesday and Wednesday in Montgomery.
Courtesy Photo
The Brenham High School junior varsity golf teams compete in their district tournament on Wednesday at Brenham Country Club. Cub Ashton Behrens finished second while Cubette Sienna Kelm placed first.
The Brenham High School varsity golf team competed in its last invitational tournament of the season on Thursday at Brenham Country Club and won with a team total of 368.
Addie Bogan led the Cubettes with a third-place finish with a score of 88. Addison Schramme followed behind in a tie for fourth (89), and Bianca Garcia tied for seventh (92). Other Brenham golfers were Madison Rogers and Emmy Boyd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.