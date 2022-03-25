The Brenham High School varsity golf team competed in its last invitational tournament of the season on Thursday at Brenham Country Club and won with a team total of 368.

Addie Bogan led the Cubettes with a third-place finish with a score of 88. Addison Schramme followed behind in a tie for fourth (89), and Bianca Garcia tied for seventh (92). Other Brenham golfers were Madison Rogers and Emmy Boyd.

