The Brenham High School girls varsity and boys junior varsity golf teams hosted a tournament on Monday at the Brenham Country Club as the Cubettes finished first.
The Cubettes had a team total of 378 and Brenham’s Addie Bogan placed first overall with a score of 91. Addison Schramme followed to finish second with a score of 93. Emmy Boyd tied for fifth (96), and Bianca Garcia and Maddi Rogers where in the three-way tie for seventh place (98).
