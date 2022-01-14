The Brenham High School girls soccer team competed in the 2022 Gulf Coast Classic, starting the tournament with wins on Thursday and Friday in Corpus Christi.
The Cubettes (3-5, 1-0 19-5A) earned a victory against Corpus Christi Ray, 4-2, on Thursday for their first matchup. The bout was tied 2-2 at the end of regulation with goals from Brenham’s Sonia Lopez and Lauryn Wells. Robin Aguilar and Erin Acker scored during penalty kicks for the win.
