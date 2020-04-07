The Brenham High School girls swimming team raked in a myriad of accolades following a successful 2019-2020 campaign.
Junior Shayle Woods led the Cubettes with a haul of postseason awards that include Texas Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association (TISCA) second-team all-state honors in the 500 freestyle.
Woods shattered her own school record in the 500 during the preliminary round of the Class 5A UIL Swimming and Diving State Meet in February, where she placed 10th overall with a time of 5 minutes, 10.66 seconds to advance to the second day of competition.
Woods also earned TISCA honorable mention status in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays. She also earned first-team all-district recognition (18-5A) and a second-team all-region nod.
Senior Sarah Kirby earned first-team all-district status as well, while adding TISCA all-state honorable mention recognition for her efforts in Brenham’s 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams.
Senior Anne-Marie Kamenicky was a district all-state honorable mention and a TISCA all-state honorable mention in the 200 freestyle relay.
Junior Abby Clayton brought home a first-team all-district award and joined Woods and Kirby on the 200 and 400 relay all-state honorable mention list.
Junior Madison Coskey took home second-team all-district honors and an all-state honorable mention nod in the 400 relay.
Freshmen Macie Coskey (second-team all-district) and Elise Clayton (all-district honorable mention) were also recognized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.