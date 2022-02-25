The Brenham High School boys golf team hosted a tournament on Wednesday at the Brenham Country Club with two teams competing for the Cubs.
The tournament due to weather and scored by how many over par each golfer was after nine holes. The Brenham 1 team won with a score of 32, while the Brenham 2 team finished just behind in second place with a score of 40.
