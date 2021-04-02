Brenham’s boys and girls golf teams competed in the District 19-5A tournament on Monday and Tuesday at the Margaritaville Golf Resort.
Cub Tyler Dawson was named to the Second Team All-District and Cubette Madison Rogers received Honorable Mention.
