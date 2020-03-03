Brenham' High School alumnus Kelly Jurden

Former Brenham High School softball player Kelly Jurden, seen here during her senior campaign in 2017, is Texas Lutheran University’s new all-time stolen base leader after swiping two bags against the University of Dallas on Friday night.

 Banner-Press File

IRVING — Top-ranked Texas Lutheran broke open a 1-1 game against the University of Dallas with a seven-run fourth inning in a 9-1 conference victory Friday night in Irving.

The game ended after five innings due to the eight-run rule.

