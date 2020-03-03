Oklahoma pitcher and Brenham High School alumnus Dane Acker gets showered in Gatorade by his teammates after tossing a no-hitter against No. 14 LSU at the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic on Sunday at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
HOUSTON — Dane Acker pitched Oklahoma’s first nine-inning no-hitter since 1989 and Justin Mitchell hit a solo home run in the eighth inning to lead No. 15 Oklahoma past No. 14 LSU 1-0 Sunday at the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic at Minute Maid Park.
Acker (1-1), a 2017 Brenham High School alumnus, struck out 11 batters and walked two in the first no-hitter in the 20-year history of the College Classic. The transfer from San Jacinto College pitched Sunday with an estimated 40-50 family members and friends in the stands.
