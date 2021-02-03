A two-game winning streak came to a halt for the Brenham Cubs basketball team with a 67-47 defeat in a District 19-5A tilt to Katy Paetow on Tuesday at Brenham High School.
Paetow began the game with a 10-0 run, not allowing the Cubs to score until four minutes remained in the first quarter. Two shots at the charity line from Lane Sparks put Brenham on the board 10-2. Brenham was able to add two more shots while the Panthers made back-to-back-to-back shots from the arc at the end of the period to extend their lead 24-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.