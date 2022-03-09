Indiana Fever’s Teaira McCowan (15) is shown during a game against the Connecticut Sun on May 19, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. Indiana has traded center Teaira McCowan to the Dallas Wings in a deal that gives the Fever two more first-round picks in the next WNBA draft. The Fever got the fourth and sixth overall picks in the deal announced Tuesday.
Teaira McCowan, a Brenham native, returns to Texas after being traded to the Dallas Wings.
McCowan, a 6-foot-7 center, was the third overall pick in the 2019 WNBA draft by the Indiana Fever. Indiana received the No. 4 and No. 6 overall picks in the 2022 draft and a 2023 first round pick from the Wings.
