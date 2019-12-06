NFL players will wear their hearts on their cleats for the fourth straight year of My Cause My Cleats when they wear custom-painted cleats inspired by their personal causes during all Week 14 games.

Players unveiled their cleat designs during league-wide Unboxing Day events on Dec. 3, which coincides with Giving Tuesday.

