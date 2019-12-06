Former Brenham Cub and current Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton is auctioning off a pair of cleats donning the name of the Special Olympics in attempt to raise funds and awareness for the organization.
Former Brenham Cub and current Denver Broncos offensive lineman Austin Schlottmann is auctioning off a pair of cleats donning the name of Brenham-based Adam's Angels Ministry.
Former Brenham Cub and current Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton is auctioning off a pair of cleats donning the name of the Special Olympics in attempt to raise funds and awareness for the organization.
Former Brenham Cub and current Denver Broncos offensive lineman Austin Schlottmann is auctioning off a pair of cleats donning the name of Denver-based organization A Precious Child.
