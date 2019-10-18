Brenham's Anne Marie Kamennicky follows through on her stroke as she swim to a victory in the 100 freestyle during a meet against La Grange here Thursday at Blue Bell Aquatic Center. Kamenicky won in 1:01.45.
Brenham's Shayle Woods swims the 500 freestyle during a meet against La Grange here Thursday at Blue Bell Aquatic Center. Woods finished in 5:36.20 to win the 500.
Joe Alberico/Banner-Press
Brenham's Malcom Fouts swims his way to a victory in the 100 butterfly during a meet against La Grange here Thursday at Blue Bell Aquatic Center. Fouts finished in 1:06.03.
Joe Alberico/Banner-Press
Brenham’s Sarah Kirby follows through on her stroke during her win in the 100 butterfly in a meet against La Grange here Thursday at Blue Bell Aquatic Center. Kirby won in 1:05.26.
Joe Alberico/Banner-Press
Joe Alberico/Banner-Press
Brenham's Caden Crow swims the 100 freestyle during a meet against La Grange here Thursday at Blue Bell Aquatic Center. Crow was victorious with a time of 54.58.
