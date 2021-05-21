The Brenham Pickleball club will host the inaugural Brenham Charity Challenge on June 4, 5 and 6 here at Jackson Street Park to benifit the Adult & Teen Challenge Brazos Valley Men’s Campus.
The Adult & Teen Challenge is a faith-based charity that operates long-term residential addiction and alcoholism recovery centers. Vice president of the pickleball club and tournament director JC Robinson said that the club heard about the charity through the city and from churches and decided to connect with them to kick off the first charity tournament.
