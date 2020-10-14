Brenham’s Javon Dixon carries the football as he evades the Leander Glenn defense during the Cubs’ 35-14 victory over the Grizzlies in a District 13-5A matchup Oct. 9 in Leander. Dixon finished with 156 yards on 12 carries against the Grizzlies.
Brenham’s Quan Jones (21) reaches up to intercept a pass from Leander Glenn quarterback Tony Holland as fellow defensive back Eric Hemphill (left) looks on during the Cubs’ 35-14 victory over the Grizzlies in a District 13-5A matchup Oct. 9 in Leander. Both Jones and Hemphill had an interception for Brenham in the win.
Derek Hall/Banner-Press
Eliot Allen and the rest of the Brenham High School football coaching staff brought the juice this week.
“I think you can coach a lot harder after a win,” the Cubs’ third-year head coach told The Banner-Press on Wednesday. “We’ve attempted to bring a little juice in there and hold people accountable; especially because I think our kids know and understand we’re not where we want to be yet.”
