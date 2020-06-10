=Alldyn Schroeder, a 2020 Brenham High School graduate, was recently awarded multiple statewide scholarships.
Schroeder received a $20,000 scholarship from The Houston Livestock and Rodeo Area Go Texan Scholarship program Tuesday. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s educational programs are a significant part of the show’s goals of benefiting youth, supporting education and facilitating better agricultural practices through exhibitions and presentation. All recipients of this scholarship must demonstrate academic potential, citizenship and leadership and financial need, and they must attend a Texas college or university.
