Both the Cubs and Cubettes soccer teams took losses to start the week after several postponed matchups.
The Cubs fell to A&M Consolidated 2-0 in a District 19-5A road bout on Tuesday. Brenham (1-10, 0-4) only gave up goals from fouls; one on a free kick in the first half and another from a penalty in the second.
