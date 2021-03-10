After being ahead at halftime of its District 19-5A match against Waller on Monday, the Brenham soccer team dropped the tilt 2-1 in Waller.
The Cubs' lone goal came when Felipe Hernandez found the back of the net 25 minutes into the game. Assisted by Alex Gutierrez, Hernandez carried the ball to the end line, cutting back around the defender to shoot at the far post.
