Brenham High School’s boys and girls soccer players were named to District 19-5A all-district teams this season.
Cub Charlie Boggan and Cubette Lauryn Wells were each named to first team. Other boys players who received honors were Alex Gutierrez and Ivan Salazar, who were both named to the all-district second team, and honorable mention for Rodrigo Melgar and Claudio Zavala.
